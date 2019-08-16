<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 26-year-old classroom teacher, Temitope A, has become N2 million richer after winning Betways’ African Cup of Nations prediction jackpot.

Betway, an internationally recognised and reliable online betting provider, had offered bettors on its platform a chance to win big by predicting multiple games during the recently concluded football competition hosted in Egypt.

Temitope, a dedicated football fan, was one of many bettors who grabbed the unique opportunity offered by Betway to predict games for free. The Osun State native couldn’t believe his luck when he was notified of his win from the betting platform he says he has been using since 2018.

“I was very very happy… I wanted to scream but I was invigilating in an exam hall,” the Arsenal fan says after receiving his money.

Temitope says he intends to continue using Betway as the betting platform is one of the bookies with the highest odds for bettors and a reliable payment structure.

“I deposited in my account yesterday. I am now waiting to select some good games for the new football season,” he added.