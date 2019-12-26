<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Non-governmental organisation, NGO, Team of Detecting Agency for Government Reform Initiative, TDAGRI, has advocated registration of prostitution as a business in Nigeria.

Leader of the group, Nebeck Eziora, made this proposal in a statement entitled Nigeria in the Era of New Political Invention, stressing that prostitution should be recognised and registered as a business for it to serve as extra revenue earner for the country.

While regretting what he called general interlocutory indecency exposure caused by prostitution, he also suggested for a law to regulate guide prostitution activities in the country.

Eziora also prescribed a number of other ways to regulate, including whoever wishes to be a prostitute shall obtain a renewable form from Cooperate Affairs Commission, CAC, or any other agency, as may be determined by government, with three referees including traditional ruler of her community, her village head and parent, among others.

According to Eziora, a copy of proposed bill has been forwarded to National Assembly for consideration.

His words: “The team of Detecting Agency For Government Reform Initiative, led by Nebeck Eziora from Nkwe in Awgu Local Government Area, Enugu State, proposed for consistory court before the national lawmaker.

“The establishment of the law will checkmate general interlocutory indecency exposure prostitution in Nigeria and it will become a registered business.

“Prostitution does worse than stealing, but prostitutes say prostitution is better than stealing.

“A new law shall provide requirements that can qualify prostitution works in Nigeria.”