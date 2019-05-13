<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Workers at the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) headquarters in Abuja on Monday, continued their work unhindered after the Trade Union Congress (TUC) failed to lock them out.

The Branch President of the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC), TCN Branch, Comrade Abidemi Dairo, said the TUC protest was sponsored by the National President of SSAEAC, Chris Okonkwo, having lost the support of TCN staff after they discovered he mismanaged their N500 million superannuation fund and the monthly subscriptions from members of the Association which the EFCC was investigating.

President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Mr. Boboi Bala Kaigama, who arrived past 9am insisted that the management must attend to the issues including the withdrawal of queries issued to some TCN senior staff, and that it must be at Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The premises housing TCN and the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing (Power Sector) remains opened as the TUC protesters withdrew.