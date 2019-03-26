<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has raised concern as the distributor Company of its Odogun Yan substation located in Ikorodu, Lagos State has reduced its load utilization to 14.8 per cent.

Lamenting about the disappointment, which he described as a waste of investment, the Assistant General Manager, Transmission Egbin Sub-region, Ajiboye Oluwagbenga, who conducted the Federal Ministry of Power inspection team from Abuja, explained that although the 132/33KVA substation has 96mw load allocation, it is currently grossly under-utilized.

He said there was very high hope for demand for the load when the TCN was constructing the plant but the Ikeja Electric which is the major distributor of the power is now rejecting the load and rendering the plant almost idle.

His words: “It is a 2*60MVA. It was commissioned by the minister 7th of May 2018. Presently our projection about the loading is not being met. We have 2*60MVA which is equivalent to 96MW. But currently we are just making about 14MW. This morning it was on 20Mw but now it is on 14MW, translating to about 14.8% loading.”

The major target of the power consumer which is Mega Steel was utilizing 28MW upon the commissioning of the project last year, but he noted that the dwindling economy has compelled the firm to reduce its demand for power.

According to him, prior to the completion of the Odogun Yan project, the TCN was only wheeling power from a 132KV single line between Ikorodu and Sagamu. We call it 132KV single line.

Speaking earlier, at the Ikorodu substation, he added that “With the connection of Ikorodu-Sagamu to double circuit, there is a need for additional bay at Ikorodu since it is going to be additional line now. We need to have the second bay. It is the one that is being constructed by these people.”

According to him, “the bay which is the expansion project is almost 95%. Every equipment has been tested. This one will take just one day to fix this thing back. It was with Odogun Yan project and it was awarded in 2010. And it commencement was 2011-2012 while completion and commissioning was in May 2018. The line will be completed in July this year. It is a different project.”

At the Odogun Yan substation, the Principal Manager, System Operation Area Control, Mr. Adeniyi Adeleke called on the Federal Government to draft armed security personnel from the Nigerian Police Force and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps to take over the surveillance of the power plant.

He revealed to the inspection team that was on a fact-finding mission that there are no Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) in the substation.

He said that “We don’t have issues with the community presently but the security situation is not okay. We will appreciate a situation where we can have law enforcement agents being here 24/7 guarding the station, equipment and the personnel. We will really appreciate that. We don’t have CCT in this station. Robbers had entered here and we didn’t know where they came in from.

“During construction, this place is very volatile. On two occasions we were robbed here. We brought full load iron rods, immediately we off-loaded them, the robbers came to cart them away despite the police and OPC that were here. We had to order for other rods.

“When we come here at night even 7:00pm you cannot pass here. Staff are being scheduled to resume at the time that is comfortable for them.

We need armed security men to guard this station. Safety of the personnel is the most important thing before we talk of the equipment.”

Another major challenge that the personnel pointed out was that of shortage of manpower and lack of operating vehicles in the substation.

Continuing, he recalled that “on Sunday We are supposed to have five staff but we have only three. We are just managing and people find it difficult to go on leave. Imagine only two people running this substation, which operates every day.

“They are three in the station and somebody must have some rest.

We need more hands. We need training programmes for our staff. We don’t even have official vehicles to run the station.”