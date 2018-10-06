



Sen. Tayo Alasoadura, representing Ondo Central Senatorial District on Saturday donated N2 million to victims of the recent Akure tanker explosion, to alleviate their plight.

The explosion occurred at Onyearugbulem Junction on Ilesa/Owo Road in Akure on Thursday night.

Alasoadura made the donation when he visited the area to commiserate with the shop owners and residents of the area.

The senator, who is also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), noted that the magnitude of the inferno would no doubt impact negatively on economic lives of the victims.

According to him, the donation is a token to bring little relief to the affected so that the pain would be cushioned and bearable.

He commiserated with the affected traders and prayed God to prevent future occurrence and replenish their loss in the inferno.

Alasoadura assured the protesters that government would construct speed breakers to control speed of vehicles plying the road.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that no fewer than five people lost their lives in the inferno, many vehicles shops burnt while several people injured.