<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Tax Appeal Tribunal, North West Zone, said it has resolved nine out of 13 cases worth over N10 billion in the past nine months.

Chairman of the tribunal, Umar Adamu, disclosed this at a stakeholders forum in Kano State.

While admitting that most of the cases were adjudged in favour of tax payers, he revealed that 11 of the cases were from Kano State

He explained that the tribunal was established in 2010 in accordance with section 59 (1) of Federal Inland Revenue (FIRS) establishment Act of 2007 as dispute resolutions centre between the taxpayers and tax authorities.

“The act empowered the tribunal to adjudicate on all tax disputes arising from operations of the various tax laws as spelt out in the Fifth schedule to the FIRS establishment act 2007 and personal income tax amendment act 2011” he stated.

Kano State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna, who was a special guest at the occasion, directed the state Internal Revenue Service (KIRS) and local government revenue committees to take advantage of the tax tribunal.

He stressed that the state government would explore all avenues provided by the tax appeal tribunal to quickly resolve tax matters in the state.