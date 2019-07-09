<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Tax Appeal Tribunal has settled tax cases valued at N288 billion since the members were reconstituted six months ago.

Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, the Federal Ministry of Finance, Dr. Mohammed Kyari Dikwa disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday while speaking at the Tax Appeal tribunal retreat.

He said other tax matters before the tribunal were at various stages of settlement, noting that some may end up at the high court since the law provides for appeal.

He said, “appeals resolved mutually or through judgement are: forty two (42) with disputed tax value of: NGN 288.1 billion, USD 5.41 billion. However, it is pertinent to note that some of the resolved cases are at various stages of settlement or recovery while some might probably go on appeal at the Federal High Court.”

According to the permanent secretary, tthe recently constituted Tax Appeal Tribunal (TAT) “now provides the platform for quick disposal of contentious tax issues”.

He assured that the federal Ministry of finance “is committed to supporting the tribunal as it helps government generate more non-oil revenue.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Coordinating Secretary of the Tax Appeal Tribunal, Mr Mohammed Lawal Abubakar said objectives of the retreat was to review performances, identify and sport out gaps, straighten ways of processes and procedures of its operations strengthen staff capacity.

He said the Tribunal has struck out some 66 appeals with disputed tax value of N22.03 billion, USD1.06 billion “for other reasons such as lack of diligent prosecution or discontinuance by parties.”

According to him, “total number of appeals pending at the various zones and at various stages of hearing and determination are one hundred and sixty five (165) with disputed tax value of: NGN 309.8 billion, USD 10.214 billion, EUR 1.407 million and GBP 0.011million. Thirty one (31) out of the pending cases are either reserved for judgement or awaiting the filing of terms of settlement. We are hopeful that the 31 appeals would be concluded this month.”

This new TAT he said, has commenced the expansion of the Lagos Zonal Office to accommodate the Commissioners and improve the work environment; automation of the case management system through the installation of digital audio and video recording system in all the zones; setting up of a Tax Advisory Committee to act as a back-end support for the Commissioners and the redesigning and development of a new and more functional TAT website (www.tat.gov.ng)

Abubarkar assured that the Tribunal will keep working on improving the infrastructure to support speedy resolution of disputes brought before the Tribunal and will also work closely with relevant stakeholders especially the Ministry of Finance, FIRS, State and FCT IRS in ensuring that they strengthen the legal framework of the TAT.

Also speaking, the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Mr. Babatunde Fowler said “FIRS supports the TAT but we don’t have influence on TAT. The Federal Government values the right of taxpayers. Most of the brightest minds in tax matters are in tax appeal. While there’s a gradual increase in tax collection, we’ll continue to provide tax services. We also abide by the decision of TAT.”

He said the FIRS has not appealed any decision of the TAT but for others who appeal, “we are not against it. FIRS does not have all the knowledge. Taxpayers should bring forward their cases so they’re resolved. We do not have all the knowledge.”