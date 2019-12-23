<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Fourteen years after its establishment, the Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ogun State, has produced the first woman Professor, Eunice Hassan.

TASUED was established in 2005 after it was carved out from Tai Solarin College of Education, Omu, Ijebu.

The Vice-Chancellor of TASUED, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, pronounced Hassan, a professor of Counselling Psychology as Professor of the University, shortly after she delivered the fifth inaugural TASUED lecture.

The VC while confirming Hassan as a Professor of TASUED urged women to brace for academic challenges.

Arigbadu commended the counselling psychology professor for rising to the peak of her career, urging her to continue aiming higher for the institution.

The VC also called on other lecturers in the institution to pick up the challenges of presenting their inaugural lectures, saying it was one of the important aspects of their profession.

Hassan is the first professor to deliver the inaugural lecture from the College of Specialised and Professional Education and also first from the department of Counselling Psychology and Educational Foundation at the University.

In the inaugural lecture, Hassan, who spoke on ‘Counselling for Harmony in Workplace: Resolving Gender Discrimination Issues in the World of Work’, lamented the rate of discrimination against women at workplaces.

She also lamented that the rate of women living in poverty over the world has increased to 50 percent.

Hassan stated that women work two-thirds of the world’s working hours and produce half of the world’s food.

She complained that despite women’s hard work, they earn only 10 percent of the world’s income.

She explained that women owned less than one percent of the world’s property.

According to her, to say gender discrimination isn’t a problem is like saying bullying in elementary school is perfectly acceptable.

She canvassed the need for the government to expand constitutional provisions that would create equal opportunities for both men and women.

Hassan, however, called on employers to eliminate gender discrimination in companies and organisations.