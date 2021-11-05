TASUED announces resumption of academic activities

The Management of the Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ogun State, has announced the resumption of academic activities for the 2020/2021 academic session.

The announcement was about a week after the school was shut following the invasion of the campus by Soldiers.

This was said to have followed a face-off between some students of the school and soldiers at a nearby checkpoint.

Some of the students arrested were accused of involvement in shady deals.

The school’s management hurriedly shut the school to avoid the face-off between the students and the soldiers escalating.

But in a statement on Friday, the school’s management announced resumption for November 9.

In the statement by its Public Relations Officer, Odubela Ayotunde, the management said the second-semester examination would resume on November 10, 2021.

Ayotunde added: “Students are advised to remain law-abiding and peaceful as they return to the University for the conclusion of their examinations.”