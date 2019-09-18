<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged member states to improve on existing standards in their respective countries to prevent the entry of substandard and falsified medical products into global markets.

François-Xavier Lery, WHO Coordinator for Technologies, Standard and Norms, made the plea on Tuesday at the 2nd African GS1 Healthcare Conference in Lagos.

Lery spoke on the theme: “WHO efforts to prevent substandard and falsified medical products entering the global mark.”

The WHO official said that the world health body would improve on ways standard was established as it welcomes the opportunities offered by track and trace system in improving efficiency and ultimately access to healthcare products for patients.

He said that WHO would develop a policy brief on healthcare supply chain traceability which would offer guidance to regulators on the use of international harmonised standards for strengthening the traceability system.

Lery said that since 2014, the pharmaceutical international development community had promoted the use of global data standards to provide a wider and harmonised framework for supply chain visibility.

According to him, supply chain visibility will strengthen anti-counterfeiting measures and sharing of data between parties, and also boost access to affordable and standard health products for all by 2030.

The expert identified challenges that could limit the target as limited technical capability, funding, technical knowledge in government and regulatory environment.

Lery stressed the need to improve data ownership and funding between government and industry stakeholders to achieve the set targets.