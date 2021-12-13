Taskforce impounds 382 motorcycles during raid in Lagos

Shola Jejeloye, Chairman Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce) on Monday said that 382 commercial motorcycles were impounded during a raid in the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by Abdulraheem Gbadeyan, Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Taskforce.

Jejeloye spoke after some Taskforce officials were attacked by suspected miscreants, hoodlums and illegal drug peddlers posing as motorcycle riders during enforcement on compliance operation at 7th Avenue, FESTAC Town, Lagos.

He said unrestrained speed, a gross violation of extant laws of the State Government and other regulations are fast becoming rampant among motorcycles riders in most parts of the state.

According to him, for the state to achieve its vision of zero tolerance on restricted routes and rid the state of all criminal activities there must be prompt attention and continuous enforcement on the recalcitrant motorcycle operators.

He said the enforcement was aimed at curbing the menace of motorcycle riders and entrenching sanity in the state.

“The incident which occurred at about 11 a.m had some suspected drug peddlers, miscreants, hoodlums in their large numbers who were hellbent on causing chaos rather than allow the Agency carry out her lawful duties.

“Several officers sustained varying degrees of injuries while one official vehicle and two private vehicles were burnt.

“The attackers, numbering about 3,000, were wielding stones, cutlasses, bows and arrows and other harmful weapons.

”They dashed out from different dark spots in the area pelted the officers continuously with hard objects before they were subdued by superior tactical power of the Agency without a gunshot or inflicting any serious injuries on them.

“Meanwhile, the reprisal attack was carried out by the Agency officials in week-long enforcement activities in all the nooks and crannies of FESTAC Town and Surulere where over 382 motorcycles were impounded.

“Also 103 miscreants were arrested and handed over to the State Police Command for prosecution while four other culprits in the first attack had been arraigned and sentenced to two years imprisonment for violating the State Environmental and special offences laws,” he said.

Jejeloye assured that the Agency remained undeterred in ensuring that the traffic and environmental offenders were brought to the barest minimum if not zero level.

He stated that the incident which occurred, although unfortunate, had in no way affected the vision and mission of the Agency in ridding the state of criminal elements.

He, however, revealed that the crushing of another set of impounded commercial motorcycles by the Agency would commence on Monday, Dec. 13, as part of the state’s resolve to rid the City highways of the menace.

“These suspected miscreants have shown that they have no regard for the laid down laws of the state. We will also show them that we remain resolute in the discharge of our duty.

“We will continue raiding blackspots, impounding motorcycle plying restricted routes and enforcing all environmental laws to the letter,” Jejeloye said.

The Chairman assured the people not to entertain any fear during the yuletide as the Agency would do everything humanly possible to ensure a crime-free festive period in the state.