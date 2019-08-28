<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has admitted that the task of building the state of dream of the founding fathers is the most challenging and solicited contributions from sons and daughters of the state to lift it to enviable height.

The governor had earlier on Tuesday made a state broadcast to mark the 28th-year anniversary of Abia, where he extolled the founding fathers for their foresight in conceptualising the Abia Charter of Equity.

However, speaking at the event to mark the 2019 Abia Day celebration at the International Conference Centre in Umuahia, Governor Ikpeazu said the state has continued to march on resolutely over the years and despite obvious challenges, “We have made appreciable progress and I have no doubt that we are firmly on course in our journey to the Abia of our dreams.”

Ikpeazu boasted that Abia has remained one of the most peaceful states in politics where there is no rancor between the governor, his deputy, Speaker or between the incumbent and his predecessor.

He paid special tribute to founding fathers of the state for their foresight in conceptualising the Abia Charter of Equity. “It is a template that has ensured that every part of Abia State is equitably treated in the socio-political evolution of the state.