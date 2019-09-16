<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The five Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE) lecturers alleged to have been involved in kidnapping and robbery, who were arraigned at the Magistrate Court, Isabo, and granted bail has refuted the allegation, calling it “a fabricated social media allegation.

They noted that it was a mischievous and false statement that could not be substantiated.

One of the alleged lecturers, Daniel Aborisade, stated this while addressing newsmen at Isabo High Court, Abeokuta, after being granted bail, noting that the government was trying to silent and undermined their quest for the release of their 56 months salaries, deductions, leave bonuses and other benefits owed them.

He stated that the struggle had been on the front burner of the institution from the administration of former Governor Ibikunle Amosun and present administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun, who promised to pay all their salaries and other arrears.

He added that a visitation panel headed by Professor Kamaldeen Balogun was constituted and that all the recommendations of the report were not even implemented by the government which aggravated the plights of the lecturers and crisis of the college.

“Indeed, it is laughable to be alleging us of kidnapping and robbery; we are all lecturers of higher institution which even has to do with teachers and pupils.

“How on earth will we be engaging in kidnapping and robbery? All the allegations leveled against us are purely malicious and misguided information so as to discredit us and tarnish the image of our people,” Aborisade said

He alleged that the Provost of the College, Dr. Lukman Adeola Kiadese, was conniving and conspiring with the state government to subvert the truth of their agitations, resorting to the maiming and molestation of lecturers and other workers in the campus, noting that none of their members ever contemplated kidnapping anybody and robbing anyone, despite the fact that we have not being paid for 56 months.

