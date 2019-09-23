<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A member of the Police Service Commission, Mr. Austin Braimoh, has said that he was being monitored by unknown operatives for insisting that the commission had the mandate to carry out the recruitment of 10,000 constables into the police.

Braimoh, a Commissioner in the PSC board, disclosed that he had received credible information that his phones were being monitored following his opposition to the padding of the candidates’ list by the police.

“I just received credible reports that I’m being targeted for my position in the present recruitment disagreement. I have been told that my phones are being monitored, my past being perused and I’m being tracked. Kindly let the public know in the event of any development,” he said in a text message on Monday.

The police and the commission had been at war over the recruitment of 10,000 constables with the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, insisting that it was the right of the force to conduct the exercise.

He had, consequently, seized the list of candidates who participated in the recruitment from the commission and went ahead to invite them for medical screening.

Braimoh had in an interview, revealed that the police had falsified the list of successful candidates by adding names of applicants who did not participate in the recruitment process.

He noted that the candidates’ list that was issued by the force was polluted, adding that a genuine list would be released after the strange names on the list had been weeded out.

The commissioner had said, “We are going to release a more genuine list because the list the police sent out is polluted. We would have loved to manage it, but we see what happens. We hope we can put heads together and delete people that came in without going through the normal process.”

“We want recruitment that can stand the test of integrity, that by the time we present them to Nigerians, people would know that these are genuine Nigerians,” he noted.