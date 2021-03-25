



The leadership of Taraba state chapter of Nigerian Labour Congress has directed its members to prepare for strike action 12 midnight 28th March 2021.

This follow the failure of the state government to implement the 30,000 national minimum wage in the state.

In statement made available to newsmen in Jalingo signed by the state NLC chairman Peter Jediel and Dame Musa Buhari, chairman Trade Union Side urge the state workers to comply with the directives and stay away from work from next week.





“We wish to inform workers that the SJPSNC Union Side wrote a demand latter to state government dated 2nd February 2021 arising from a memorandum of understanding signed on 7th October 2020, the state government has not responded to our N30,000 minimum wage implementation demand.

“The part of peace tow by the workers in the state in this regard has not yield any development whatsoever, hope for the implementation of new minimum wage through peace means are apparently lost.

“Therefore, the oorganize labour in the state hereby direct all workers to resume the earlier suspended strike action by 12.00 hours, 28th Sunday 2021.