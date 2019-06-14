<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, Taraba State University Chapter, on Friday suspended its two months strike following an agreement reached between the union and the state government.

ASUU Chairman of the University, Dr. Samuel Shikaa, disclosed this shortly after a meeting of the union in Jalingo.

Shikaa said the offers that were given to the union by the government were partially considered and approved by our Congress, giving room for the suspension of the strike.

He added that the implementation of some parts of the agreement had commenced and the union directed members to return to work, even as he called on the students to get back for academic activities.

The union leader expressed optimism that the government would fulfill its part of the agreement to ensure an uninterrupted academic calendar henceforth.

Taraba State University chapter of ASUU had embarked on strike on April 3 to press home their demands including non-payment of earned academic allowances, lack of perimeter fencing, inadequate funding among others.