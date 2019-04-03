<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Taraba State University branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Wednesday resumed an indefinite strike action in her demand to accomplish the interest of her work force in the university

The union had embarked on a strike action in 2018 but suspended it when the state Governor, Darius Ishaku, promised to meet its demands.

This statement was confirm by Dr Samuel Shikaa, the branch Chairman and Dr Atando Agbu, the Secretary of the union shortly after its Executive Council Meeting with national officials in Jalingo.

Dr. Samuel said the law establishing the university specified funding for the institution had been abandoned by the State government.

“Law no 4 of 2008 specified that five per cent of the state allocation, five per cent of the Local Government allocation and two per cent of all contracts would be used in funding the university but all of these have been neglected.

“The ASUU executive council of the Taraba state University has resumed the strike action over issues of funding which led to nonpayment of earned academic allowances from 2014 till date, non-provision of required infrastructure to enhance teaching and learning.

“If you go round the university, you will discover that apart from the library and senate building which are still under construction, every other building you will see are constructed and furnished by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund.

“If you refer to this university as TET Fund University, you will not be wrong because the few infrastructure here are provided by the fund so the strike is therefore, total, comprehensive and indefinite,” he said.

In a reaction, Mr Ande Boyi, the President, National Association of Nigerian Students (NASS), Taraba State University chapter appealed to Gov Darius Ishaku of Taraba to quickly meet ASUU’s demands to enable students continue with studies.

Boyi said the students voted for the governor both in 2015 and 2019 and should not be allowed by the state government to stay at home when they should be in school.

“Now that the strike has been declared, the student body appealed to Gov Ishaku to immediately meet the demands of ASUU to ensure that students don’t stay at home for long,” he said.