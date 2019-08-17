<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A member of the House of Representatives from Taraba State, Mr Danjuma Shiddi, has condemned the call by some Tiv nationalities for the relocation of the Federal University, Wukari, following the communal crisis in the state.

Shiddi also condemned the allegation by some groups, who recently protested in Abuja, that a former Chief of Defence Staff, Lt.-Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (retd.) and Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State were fuelling the crisis.

The lawmaker, who addressed journalists in Abuja on Thursday, described the call as misguided and mischievous.

According to him, the crises existed outside the university and had not created any need for the relocation of the institution.

The lawmaker said, “This call is not only mischievous, it is unguided and unreasonable. In the university in Wukari, the majority of the students, workers and lecturers are traditionally Tiv from Benue and the surrounding communities.”