Taraba records 750,000 new converts to family planning

The Taraba State Director of The Challenge Initiative (TCI), Dr. Sarki Othman, has disclosed that over 750,000 new persons have embraced family planning in the state in the last three years.

Othman disclosed this in Jalingo on Thursday during a media roundtable with journalists on sustaining and advancing the gains of family planning in Taraba.

He said that the achievement was made possible because of deliberate efforts at sensitisation and enlightenment carried out during the period but noted that a lot more still needs to be done.

While commending members of the Press for enlightening the people on the positive impact of family planning, He said, “Through your joint efforts with other partners, we have recorded tremendous improvement in the number of new acceptors of family planning in the state. Of course you know that the services are basically free but most people were reluctant to access the services due to certain misconceptions. These have been corrected largely.”

He added that the initiative will continue with advocacies to ensure reasonable budgetary allocations and disbursement to the cause.

Newsmen report that media roundtable is the second of its kind and is geared towards advancing family planning in the state.