Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, on Thursday said the state recorded over 100 cases of kidnapping between January and September this year.

Ishaku disclosed this while speaking at the opening ceremony of the 3 Division, Nigerian Army Training exercise for “Operation Ayem Akpatuma II” in Jalingo.

Ishaku said from January to September, 100 cases of kidnapping were recorded and ransom ranging from N500,000 to N5m collected on each case.

“So many families prefer to handle cases of kidnapping themselves without involving security agencies, so the records may be higher.

“But from the information available from security agencies, at least 100 cases of kidnappings were recorded from January to September and over N250m collected from poor families.

“This disturbing situation call for government to support security agencies to tackle this growing security concern.

“In view of this we have donated 26 motorcycles and two Hilux vans to support the army in their ‘Operation Ayem Akpatuma II in the State’,” he said.

Ishaku who admitted that the religious and the multi-ethnic diversity of Taraba has made the state a difficult one to govern commended the efforts of the Army towards inter-agency cooperation in tackling the security situation in the State.

He called on the military to be civil in their operations, urging them to carry out the exercise with a human face and respect the rights of the people.

General Officer Commanding, 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major Gen. Nuhu Angbazo represented by Brig. Gen Daniel Briggs said the training was preparatory for the official commencement of operation Ayem Akpatuma II.

According to him, the exercise will cover Taraba, Nasarawa, Kogi and Benue States starting from November 1 to December 23.

According to him, the one-day training with the theme; Inter-agency cooperation: Imperative for efficient joint operation was aimed at ensuring inter-agency cooperation with sister agencies for efficient results.