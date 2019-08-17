<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Benin based lawyer and Notary Public, Barr. Olayiwola Afolabi, yesterday made a cash donation to the family of late Sergeant Mark Ediale, one of the policemen killed by soldiers in Taraba State while on official assignment.

Afolabi presented the cash to the family through the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Abubakar, where he expressed sadness and displeasure over the killings. He described late Ediale as a brave, uncorrupt and one of the finest police officer.

He said his support for the family was to spur well-meaning individuals to show appreciation to the late officers because of their bravery in tackling criminals.

According to him, “I know late Ediale, he is from Edo State. As a Nigerian and I am living in Edo State I decided to support the family.

I appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to do something for the family of the policemen. They died fighting for our society to be crime-free.

“If you can train the children to do it. The Edo State government and chairman of Esan Central local government should do something to immortalise him.”