The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) has handed over three young men, posing as graduates of tertiary institutions, caught in possession of fake certificates to the police.

Mrs Florence Yaakugh, the Taraba Coordinator of NYSC, on Friday, said the suspects were apprehended with the fake certificates during screening of prospective Batch B Stream 2 corps members at the orientation camp in Jalingo.

The suspects are; Nasiru Yau, who claimed to have studied Mass Communication, Shehu Murktar – Computer Science and Illiyasu Usman – Sociology, all from Isfop University of Cotonou in Republic of Benin.

“They came for registration and the verification officer discovered them with fake certificates and verification papers.

“If you will recall, the Director General of NYSC Brig.-Gen. Shauibu Ibrahim recently expressed deep concern over the activities of fake corps members who cannot make a correct sentence in the English language.

“He directed us to check and fish out such persons and hand them over to the security operatives for further investigation and this is what we are just doing,” the NYSC coordinator said.

Yaakugh said that their preliminary investigation revealed that the persons involved could not write or say anything logical about their courses of study.

She urged the security agents to do a thorough job so that the truth would come out and justice done to the affected persons.

The NYSC state coordinator said that another similar case involving a female, who also presented a foreign certificate, was being investigated by the verification officer.