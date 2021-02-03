



Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku on Wednesday, asked Federal Government of Nigeria to allow all citizens own licensed guns in order to secure themselves, insisting that security has degenerated.

The governor stated this when 15 Local Government Chairmen in the state paid him a condolence visit following the demise of one of their colleagues who was kidnapped and subsequently killed by gunmen.

His words; “If one thing you do everyday is not working correctly then you should go find advise from somebody to tell you how you’ll do it differently to get it correct.





“You can’t keep doing the same wrong thing over and over. And if we can’t be able to provide security for our citizens then allow all the citizens to buy AK47 (gun). If everybody is licensed with AK47 (gun), I swear… nobody will come to your house and if the person even come, it will now depend of who is faster between both of you.

“But in a situation where we’re all guard with one particular security system that has been unable to work and we’re told to sit down and be counting the day our time we come; I don’t agree with it.”

He, however, sympathised with the family of those who have lost their lives to the recent heightened security challenge in the country while urging other Nigerians alive to be vigilant.