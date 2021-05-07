Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku has described the death of former minister of Women Affairs Senator Aisha Jumai Alhassan as a personal loss to him.

In a statement issued in Jalingo on Friday night and signed br Bala Dan Abu Special Adviser to the governor on Media, Ishaku said that he received the news with rude shock and is still trying to come to terms with it.

He described Alhassan as a woman of courage and rare asset who have contributed immensely to the political emancipation of wen and her death would leave a gapping hole on the political landscape of the nation.

“Governor of Taraba State, Arc Darius Dickson Ishaku, has received with deep shock news of the death of Senator Aisha Jumai Alhassan, a former governorship candidate in the state and frontline member of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP. Hajiya Jumai was a woman of great courage and her death is for me a personal loss.

“The late Senator Jumai Alhassan had enjoyed a robust political relationship and had kept in touch even while we both contested for the same seat of Governor of Taraba State from different political platforms in 2015 and 2019. The Senator was an asset and her death has robbed Taraba State and Nigeria of the benefits of her wealth of experience in politics.





“As minister of Women Affairs Senator Aisha contributed immensely towards social and political emancipation of women and her death has left a vacuum that will be difficult to fill. I urge her family to take solace in the fact that Senator Aisha Alhassan lived a life of service to humanity” the statement read in part.

Senator Aisha Jumai Alhassan died on Friday at a hospital in Cairo Egypt where she was recieving treatment.

The two time governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and United Democtatic Party (UDP) is said to have died at a hospital in Cairo Egypt after a brief illness at the age of 61.

Alhassan who was elected as Senator under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party PDP in the 7th Assembly, was appointed as Minister of Women Affairs under President Muhammadu Buhari and 2015 but later resigned to fly the governorship flag of the UDP in the 2019 election.

Born on the 16th of September 1959, the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria trained lawyer is unarguably the most influential female politician in Taraba and one of the most impactful female politicians in the country.