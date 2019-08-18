<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku, has restated that movement of tricycles from 8pm across the state remains an offence liable for prosecution.

The governor spoke as he reviewed the curfew imposed on Jalingo and parts of ArdoKola local government areas of the state which has been in force for two months.

In a statement yesterday by Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan Abu, the existing curfew observed from 9pm till dawn, will now commence from 12 am till 6am.

The governor however maintained that the ban on movement of tricycles, popularly called Keke Napep, from 8pm till 6 am, remains unchanged, just as he charged security agencies to “arrest and ensure the prosecution of Keke Napep operators who violate the restriction order.”