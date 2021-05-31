Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku of Taraba State on Sunday rejected calls from certain quarters for the formation of a North-East security network to tackle insecurity in the sub-region.

Ishaku disclosed this at an interactive session with journalists in Jalingo.

According to the Governor, the situation in the sub-region was way beyond a security network because it was already a full-blown insurgency that could only be handled by the nation’s military might.

He said: “I am vehemently opposed to the formation of the North-East security network because our situation in the sub-region is a full-blown insurgency.

“I have been and I am still calling for state police and even local government police and that is what I believe can solve the nation’s security challenges.”





The Governor, who decried the ongoing crisis between herders and farmers in the state, noted that he was doing everything to end the killings and displacements.

He blamed the ongoing violence on the conflict in the neighboring Benue, saying it was wrong to attack innocent people in Taraba over the crisis in another state.

Ishaku, who scored himself 80 percent in infrastructural development of the state at the interaction, noted that he had provided water to urban and rural communities, constructed access roads, hospitals, and schools, among others.

He noted that the ongoing projects in the state would be completed in good time and more would be undertaken by the end of his tenure in 2023.

Ishaku also said the issues of minimum wage, pension and gratuity, which organised Labour in the state had been demanding for workers, were being looked into, assuring them of an amicable solution.