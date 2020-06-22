



Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba on Monday launched a 100-bed capacity isolation and treatment centre at the state NYSC Orientation Camp in Jalingo.

He said that the establishment of the centre was part of measures to tackle the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Taraba.

Represented by his Deputy, Haruna Manu, the governor said “there is currently no single case of COVID-19 in Taraba.”

He explained that the move was, however, aimed at taking precautionary measures toward checking any spread in the event of an emergency.

He commended the management of Access Bank PLC for donating beds for the centre and urged

other well spirited individuals and groups to support government efforts at ensuring that the state remained COVID-19 free.

Ishaku further urged the people to abide by the best global hygiene protocols for the prevention of COVID-19.

According to him, prevention remains the best bet.

He said “we are all aware that there is no treatment or vaccination available for the deadly COVID-19 pandemic that is ravaging the whole world today and so prevention remains our best bet in the fight against the pandemic.





“As at today, we don’t have any active case of COVID-19 in the state, but government is not resting on its efforts to make sure that we are not taken unawares.

“We are fully prepared to contain any emergency. That is why this facility is of such great importance to us.

“Let me use this opportunity to appreciate Access Bank PLC for supporting us.

“I call on other well spirited individuals and groups to support our efforts at keeping Taraba safe from COVID-19.

“We must also continue to observe good hygiene protocols prescribed by the World Health Organisation and reaffirmed by the Taraba Government, such as wearing of face mask, washing of hands and use of hand sanitisers, maintaining social distancing, among others.”

Mr John Ogbaji, Representative of Access Bank PLC in Jalingo, said that the gesture was part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility to the people of the state.

Ogbaji said that government could not do everything alone as all hands must be on deck to check the pandemic.