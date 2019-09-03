<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Following the rising spate of criminal activity and general insecurity in the state, Taraba Governor Darius Ishaku on Monday called on security agencies to deploy sophisticated technology in intelligence gathering in order to match the increasing sophistication of criminals.

Ishaku, in a statement at the inauguration of 300 Agro Rangers in Taraba, regretted that despite conscious efforts by his administration, security has continued to elude the state.

Ishaku, represented by his deputy, Haruna Manu, stated that: “I want you to deploy technology in intelligence gathering because the criminals have also become more sophisticated in their approach.

“I am optimistic that the professionalism associated with men of the Civil Defence Corps would make a difference in terms of securing farmlands and livestock of our people.”

Earlier in his address, the state Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Aliyu Ndanusa, said 5,000 officers of the Corps had been trained and deployed across the country as Agro Rangers.

The creation of the Agro Rangers unit, he said, ollowed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Minister of Agriculture and the Commandant General of NSCDC, Abdullahi Muhammadu.

“Agriculture is the highest employer of labour in this country and as such the creation of the Agro Rangers unit by the NSCDC is aimed at protecting critical facilities in this sector to sustain economic activities,” he said.

“To realise this objective, a total of 5,000 personnel have been trained, while some are still undergoing training at the NSCDC College of Peace and Strategic Studies, Katsina. About 300 of them have been deployed to Taraba State to support the effort of the government towards ensuring food production in the state and the entire nation.”

Ndanusa added that as Nigeria prepares for the establishment of more cattle ranches, the establishment of the Agro Rangers unit was necessary to curb the frequent, often fatal, clashes between herdsmen and farmers, cattle rustling and kidnappings, among other security challenges.