<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Taraba State Water Supply Agency (TSWS) has been given the additional mandate of liquid waste management, which includes domestic, industrial and commercial waste.

This was disclosed to newsmen by the General Manage of the agency, Isa Buba Siam, in an exclusive interview in Jalingo.

According to Siam, “Our new mandate is to do water supply to urban centres, talking about towns with population of above 20,000. Then we have additional mandate to do liquid waste management. By liquid waste management, we are talking about waste water that emanates from domestic, commercial and industrial activities”.

He disclosed that when the waste is treated in a centrally located treatment centre, other values chain could be derived.

“From the treatment, we can generate manure, we can do recycled water and many others”, he disclosed.

However, the General Manager described the sanitation situation in Jalingo the state capital, as “below expectation” with a potential danger to the environment.

“Go to Mile Six, immediately after the TSBS, you will see an open field where solid waste is being dumped. The place has become an open toilet for people to patronize. Now, there is an environmental danger there. Flies would go there, rodents and creeping animals would go there. That place is located within the city. They can easily go to people’s homes and contaminate food, water and then when it rains, you will see so many things; stench and odour would be oozing out from that point and we have such points littered across the city, where you have people taking advantage of such places for open defecation”, he revealed.