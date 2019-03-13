



The Taraba State Government have relaxed the 24-hour curfew initially placed on Jalingo, the state capital.

A dusk to dawn curfew was first placed on Jalingo on Monday at the thick of the collation of results of the governorship election held last Saturday.

It was then made a 24-hour curfew on Tuesday following reports of skirmishes in some part of the metropolis.

However, following the improved situation across Jalingo and other parts of the state, the 24-hour curfew has now been reduced to 6 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Taraba State governor, Hassan Mijinyawa, confirmed the latest development to newsmen. He said civil servants are expected at their duty post today (Wednesday.)

He said: “The Taraba State Government has relaxed the 24 hours curfew imposed on Jalingo the state capital. The curfew now runs from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m.

“All business activities are expected to resume and civil servants should report to their duty posts.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) early Tuesday officially declared the incumbent governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Darius Ishaku, as the winner of the 2019 governorship election held on Saturday in Taraba State.

Ishaku defeated his closest challenger, Abubakar Danladi of the All Progressives Congress.