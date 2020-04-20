<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Worried by the increasing rate of COVID-19 cases in Kano, Taraba state technical committee on COVID-19 has expressed fear over the continuous interstate trade between traders in the state and suppliers in Kano despite the restriction on interstate movement.

The state Commissioner for Health and Chairman of the committee, Dr Innocent Vakkai also expressed his displeasure with the enforcement of the governor’s directive by security agencies.

He said “in the entire North, Kano has the highest number of recorded COVID-19 cases and we are worried because traders here are still going to Kano to bring in goods.

“We know there is interstate restriction on movement but we wonder how these people still manage to go to Kano and come back.





“We are appealing to our people to please adhere to the precautions and stop travelling.

“We do not have any case of COVID-19 currently and we are not praying to have one. So everybody must be responsible.”

On the 65 Adamawa indigenes intercepted in the State last week Friday after moving from Ogun to Jalingo, Vakkai said they have been moved to an isolation centre in Demsa local government area of Adamawa state after consultation with Adamawa state government.

He also explained that Access Bank will set up an 100 bed isolation centre in the state as part of their contribution to assist the state government in case of any eventuality.