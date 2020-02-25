<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Taraba State House of Assembly has passed a vote of confidence on the state governor Darius Ishaku amidst the controversies trailing his absence from the state for over two months.

This is coming barely a week after the governor explained that he was compelled to stay away from the state for such a long time as a result of what he called a “domestic accident”.

In a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by the Speaker of the House, Dr Joseph Albasu Kunini, and 11 others, the Assembly resolved to pass a vote of confidence on Governor Ishaku for the good work his administration is doing in the State.

The Deputy Speaker, Mr Hamman Adama Abdullahi, who moved the motion, was supported by other members of the House present at the plenary, and the House unanimously passed a vote of confidence on the Governor and his Deputy, Engr Haruna Manu, for the services they have been rendering to the people of the state till the expiration of their tenure in 2023.

The House in a resolution noted that they will resist being used by any “unpatriotic person or group of persons who for selfish reasons are making unwarranted remarks and insinuations about the health status of Governor Darius Ishaku.”





The resolution of the House reads: “This Honourable House hereby debunks any alleged claim of non-performance due to the absence of the Governor from Jalingo the State capital as the record of performance is there for all to see.

“That this Honourable House will resist to be used by any unpatriotic person or group of persons who for selfish reasons are making unwarranted remarks and insinuations about the health status of our amiable leader and Governor of Taraba State, His Excellency, Arch. Darius Dickson Ishaku and his administration.

“The Governor and his Deputy have performed beyond above average within the present circumstances and that as representatives of the people the House deemed it fit to pass a vote of confidence on the Governor and his administration till 2023.”

The members lauded the governor for his numerous achievements including the recent employment of 300 new staff into the state civil service, ongoing massive roads construction, reduction in cases of violence, kidnapping and armed robbery, among other achievements cited.

Despite the vote of confidence from the House, there are calls from certain quarters in the state that the state Assembly transmit powers to Deputy Governor Manu following Governor Ishaku’s continued stay in Abuja since December last year, while others are calling for Ishaku’s outright impeachment.