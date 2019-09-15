<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, has described the late political icon, Malam Lawan Dambazau, as an exceptional politician who dedicated his life to the emancipation of the downtrodden.

Yakasai made the remarks at the launching of the book on the life and times of the courageous political icon held at the old campus of Bayero University, Kano, on Sunday.

He said the late politician had also dedicated his life to the struggle for the freedom of the masses from exploitation in the hands of those who exerted fiat in ruling the nation.

Yakasai, who was the Special Adviser to late President Shehu Shagari in the second republic, noted that Dambazau had beyond any reasonable doubt, exhibited his resilience and bravery in the historic formation of the defunct Northern Elements Progressives Union (NEPU).

He said the late politician had paid the supreme sacrifice for challenging those who employed crude tactics in putting the people in the bondage of tyranny and inhuman exploitation.

“Because of what he stood for and in the course to defend the masses, he was a victim of all sorts of conspiracy that led to his incarceration on several occasions.

“He was such a person who throughout his life had risen to live above board. He was found to have amassed no wealth in his bank account, let alone having a palatial mansion.

“He had no asset on the ground and left nothing to be inherited by his retinue of sons and daughters. He was selfless, honest and cautious on acceding to primordial temptations, “he said.

In his remarks, the immediate past governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, said the late Dambazau had been a great source of inspiration in the parlance of partisan politics.

“As far as politics is concern, the late Dambazau was my role model, who had inspired in me the virtues of doggedness, resilience and sacrifice.

Also in his remarks, the District Head of Makoda, Alhaji Wada Waziri, described late Dambazau as a man with a large heart, who had never derailed from the cause he was fighting.

He said with the launching of the book, the public were availed the opportunity to understand the kind of person he was during his sojourn in life.

Newsmen reported that the Chief launcher, Alhaji Ismail Isah Funtua, donated the sum of N2 million followed by the Kano government, which pledged a donation of like sum.

Other notable personalities who made donations include; Alhaji Aminu Dabo, N500,000.00 while the former Minister of Interior, retired Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, donated N500, 000.00 in addition to the sum of N100, 000.00 donated by the Audi family.