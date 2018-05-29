Death toll on the petrol tanker that exploded at Gbatse, Ushongo Local Government Area of Benue State, on Saturday is now about four, while 40 sustained injury.

Two of the victims were burnt beyond recognition.

Gbatse is a settlement close to Ushongo town along Katsina-Ala/Adikpo road.

According to a witness, the tanker was conveying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, to an unknown destination when the tanker fell, and locals rushed to scoop the product.

However, to scare the locals, a policeman fired gunshot in in the air, resulting in the explosion.

It was gathered that four persons had already died as a result of the explosion, while more than 40 others had various degrees of burns from the incident.

We further learnt that the fire, which razed some nearby houses and motorcycles that were in the vicinity, started about 9am.

Those affected with burns were rushed to Ostra-Gum Clinic in Ushongo for primary treatment of the burns.

However, those with severe burns were moved to Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) on the orders of Governor Samuel Ortom.

When our correspondent visited BSUTH, 12 of those that were severely burnt from the fire were on admission at the hospital.

Terlumun Swede, the Chief Medical Director (CMD), BSUTH, accompanied by Mrs. Cecilia Ojobo, the Commissioner for Health and Human services, were making ward rounds at the hospital.

The CMD, who noted that the victims were in serious pains from the burns, said the team of doctors at the hospital were doing its best to save the lives of the victims.

He, however, lamented that the incident took place at a time other medical staff under the aegis of Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) were on strike.