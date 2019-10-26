<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A tanker explosion was averted at Ugwu Onyeama axis of Enugu-Onitsha expressway on Friday morning.

The tanker fully loaded with 33000 litres of premium motor spirit (PMS) fell along the road, causing apprehension.

The swift intervention of men of the Enugu State Fire Service saved what could have been a major disaster along the deplorable Enugu end of the highway.

As at the time of filing this report, the fire operatives were at the scene dampening the truck to avert explosion.

The Executive Secretary of State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Nkechi Eneh, confirmed the report.

Eneh said: “This morning, a tanker fully loaded with 33,000 litres of PMS fell along Ugwu Onyeama by Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

“The Enugu State Fire Service was contacted and the firefighting body led by its Chief Fire Officer, Okwudili Oha, immediately moved to the scene and are currently dampening the truck to avert explosion. Arrangements are being made to trans-load the product. “

Road users are advised to exercise caution while plying the road,” Eneh said.