TAMPAN makes plans for ailing members

The Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), has initiated an endowment fund to cater for the wellbeing of its members.

President of the association, Bolaji Amusan, who is popularly known as Mr Latin, revealed this on Friday during the opening ceremony of the conference of Nigerian arts and films (CONAF) held in Abeokuta.

He said the era of going on social media to seek assistance for members in need is over, adding that the fund will cater to ailing members.

The veteran actor further said the structure of the endowment fund was premised on strict contractual obligations and rules.

“The fund is to serve as a rescue fund for the treatment of any of our ailing members, instead of exposing such and begging for assistance on social media,” he said.

Amusan said the fund will help to create exposure for budding talents and promote creativity through capacity building and sharing of new knowledge.

The TAMPAN president disclosed that it is important to tackle the challenges of making films with good content that would become tangible assets to sufficiently sustain members’ royalty and income throughout their lifetime.

Amusan also welcomed Kunle Afolayan, the award-winning movie producer, as a full-time member of the association.

He described Afolayan as a goal-getter and a professional to the core, saying he has contributed immensely to the growth and development of the film industry.

On his part, Afolayan appreciated TAMPAN for the achievement so far under the leadership of Amusan.

Afolayan said he had always wanted to contribute in his little way, adding that the opportunity had now presented itself.

“I support the endowment fund with N500,000, and I want to say that there is a lot we can achieve as an association. All our veterans and fathers started as a group and they succeeded,” he said.

Other movie stars present at the conference include Jide Kosoko, Adebayo Salami (Oga Bello), Dele Odule, Tunbosun Odunsi, Yemi Solade, Fausat Balogun (Madam Saje), Ebun Oloyede (Olaiya Igwe).