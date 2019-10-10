<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Surveyor Taiwo Adeniran has assumed office as the Acting Surveyor-General of the Federation (SGoF) following the recent retirement of Surveyor Kurfi Muhammed.

In a circular with reference: OSGOF/ADM/HON/90/1 dated 7th October, 2019 which directed the management staff and heads of various units of the office to ensure attendance at the handing and taking over ceremony, the Director, Human Resource Management, Mr. Igbokwe Felix Onyehira stated, “I am directed to inform you that Ag. Surveyor-General of the Federation, Surv. M. K. Muhammed will retire from the service on 8th October 2019, and due to that, he will be handing over to Surv. Taiwo S. Adeniran.

Surveyor Muhammed in a statement by Abu Michael, Head of Press and Public Relations of OSGoF emphasized the importance of appointing substantive SGoF from within.

He urged his successor to carry all the staff along in the management of the office to achieve the success that will be beneficial to the country in general.

In his remarks, Surveyor Adeniran described Surveyor Muhammed as a great leader worthy of emulation.

He said the task of the OSGoF was enormous and necessary for Nigeria to experience advancement in all sectors and facets of the economy.

He pledged to work with all his professional colleagues for the good of the country while in office.