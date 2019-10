The police on Wednesday said a Kurdish Syrian set himself on fire in front of the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) headquarters in Geneva.

The 31-year-old man, who had been living in Germany, was severely injured and flown to a burn trauma unit at a hospital in nearby Lausanne, a police spokesman said.

According to the police the man doused himself with petrol and set himself ablaze before office hours at 7:40 am (0540 GMT).

A UNHCR spokeswoman said emergency services arrived on the scene quickly.