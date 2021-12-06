Sylvester Oromoni: Femi Falana requests for coroner’s inquest

Mr. Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, has requested that a coroner’s inquest be conducted on Sylvester Oromoni, the late student of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos.

He died of injuries he allegedly sustained from beatings by his colleagues who wanted him to join their cult group.

Falana made the request in his Monday 6 December 2021 letter to the Chief Coroner, High Court of Lagos State.

He wrote: “Given the needless death of…Oromoni, we are compelled to request you to use your good offices to cause a coroner’s inquest to be conducted into the cause of the death of this young promising boy and make appropriate recommendations.”

This, according to him, is pursuant to Section 15 of the Lagos State Coroner’s Law 2007.

The coroner’s inquest will reveal the actual cause of his death.