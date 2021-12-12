Sylvester Oromoni: Dowen College issues important statement

The management of Dowen College, Lekki, has corroborated the Lagos Police Command’s statement on the arrest of all five alleged bullies and three house masters.

In a statement issued by the Principal, the arrests are not an admission of guilt but a part of the investigation process.

It read in part, “We understand and appreciate your anxiety and support. We plan to do all that we can to ensure that the education and future of our dear children, is not mortgaged.

“Investigations are moving along and we continue to work with all the relevant authorities. So far, all five of the children suspected have been remanded into custody as well as three house parents.

“Please note that this is not an admission of guilt or wrongdoing but it’s part of the process.

“The school and members of the Oromoni family have met cordially with the Commissioner of Police to discuss the matter and the way forward.

“There will be an autopsy in Lagos and the school will have its pathologist present as well. We pray that following the preliminary investigations the Ministry of Education will let us have a timeline for next term.

“The Board of Governors of the school is also willing to meet with representatives of our parents for discussions at the appropriate time.

“We solicit for your continued prayers, patience and understanding.”