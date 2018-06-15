The Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari has felicitated with Muslims over the successful completion of the Ramadan fast, urging them to sustain the lessons learnt during the holy month.

Governor Masari applauded the non Muslims for sustaining the spirit of brotherhood by joining in feeding the indigent fasting Muslims in many parts of the country.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Friday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi, Masari said a life of devotion limited in time and scope could only be but of momentary utility to the larger society, unless there is conscious effort to sustain the positive narrative by all at all times.

The statement quoted the governor as saying that having gone through the fasting period in devotion, obedience, charity, perseverance and respect for others, these traits should be a life time habit that should outlive the limited period which the Ramadan fast was observed.

According to the statement, “These virtues should also form the foundation upon which Muslims and adherents of other faiths anchor their affairs and conduct with and among each other.”

The governor said Nigeria and the leadership are in dire need of “our collective goodwill in prayers, action and utterances so that we may together survive the adversity and move the nation in the right direction”.

He assured the people that the All Progressives Congress (APC) government at both state and federal levels would continue to do even more for the people, adding that President Muhammadu Buhari is a leader who leads by example and walks his talks in fulfilment of the promises made to the people.