Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has suspended the nationwide protest that was hitherto scheduled for July 11.

CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle Olasupo, had in a statement on Thursday, mobilized Christians to a peaceful protest nationwide on July 11, to register their discontent with the state of Nigeria, particularly the inability of the Federal Government to provide solution to insecurity in Nigeria.

He also said that July 9-11, has also been declared National Day of prayer and fasting against the activities of suspected herdsmen that had led to the deaths and destruction of property.

The umbrella body of Christians in Nigeria said it was worried, disturbed and disappointed that despite public outcry for overhaul of the security architecture and possible replacement of the Service Chiefs, President Muhammadu Buhari has consistently turned a “deaf ear” to such calls.

It had also encouraged the participation of CAN National Executive Committee (NEC) members, the Church and denominational leaders in the peaceful protest.

But barely 24 hours after the directive, CAN President, in a statement by his media aide, Pastor Bayo Oladeji, announced the suspension of the exercise due to some circumstances, it said, was beyond its control.

He, however, said that the 3-day prayer and fasting will still hold as scheduled for July 9-11, 2018 in all churches and state chapters of CAN.