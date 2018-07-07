The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) yesterday postponed its planned peaceful protest march slated for July 11, 2018.

The planned protest was intended to press home CAN’s anger and disappointment with government over its inability to stop the killings by alleged Fulani herdsmen.

CAN President, Rev. Supo Ayokunle said: “Due to some circumstances beyond our control. However, the three-Day Prayer and Fasting will still hold as scheduled for July 9-11, 2018 in all churches and state chapters of CAN.

“The church and denominational leaders will, however, still come to the National Christian Centre together with the National Executive Committee (NEC) of CAN on the 11th of July at 10am to cry to God for our land.”

CAN had declared July 9-11, 2018 as National Days of Prayers and Fasting against unwarranted killings in the land and called on all well-meaning Nigerians, both within and outside the country, to join Christians for the peaceful protest against killings.

Ayokunle further stated that “CAN had hinged its decision on willful and persistent killings of fellow citizens in general and Christians in particular nationwide, and mostly in Plateau and Benue where mass burial has become the norm without any positive response from the country’s security agencies.

“CAN had expressed gross concern and grave disappointment over the continuous killings despite al clarion calls on President Muhammadu Buhari to re-organise his security team by replacing all the security chiefs.”