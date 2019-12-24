<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Many suspended Delta State civil servants in Asaba on Monday protested against the list containing 450 workers recalled by the state government on Friday, claiming it was not genuine.

The workers, who were employed at the twilight of the Emmanuel Uduaghan administration in 2014, were suspended by the Ifeanyi Okowa government in 2015 over alleged irregularities in their recruitment.

The state government however set up a committee last year to review the recruitment process with a view to recalling those qualified for employment.

The protesters alleged that over 95 per cent of those listed were not among the 3,000 workers suspended by the state government in 2015.

In a joint statement by the chairman of the group, Obus Regha, and the secretary, Emiajevoke Onokpasa, the protesters claimed the list was manipulated by the state Civil Service Commission after the nine-man committee set up by Okowa to review their recruitment had submitted their report.

They threatened to sue the state government if the issue was not revisited to ensure justice for all.

They said, “We have evidence that those who did not primarily apply for jobs were reinstated. We will not relent in our struggle until justice is done.

“We know that the governor is not aware of the malpractice that has taken place.

“There are names that even appeared twice, which has vindicated our position that the final process lacks transparency.”

The state Civil Service Commission Permanent Secretary, Mr Frederick Yoro, who received the protesters, assured them that state government would look into their grievances.