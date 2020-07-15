



Wahab Shittu, the lawyer of the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commissions, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, confirmed the release of his client by the presidential panel investigating him.

Speaking with newsmen, Shittu disclosed that Magu was released this evening (Wednesday) and is currently in his house in Abuja.





His words: “Yes, I can confirm to you that Magu has been released on bail. He is currently in his house as we speak.”

Pressed for details on Magu’s bail condition, Shittu said he will speak on that much later.