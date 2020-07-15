The suspended chairman of the anti-graft agency, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has been released.
Magu was released on Wednesday evening.
He was arrested last week Monday and has been detained by the police since then. He has been appearing before a presidential panel investigating allegations of corruption and insubordination levelled against him by Abubakar Malami, Nigeria’s justice minister.
