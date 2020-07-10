



The suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr Ibrahim Magu, who is being investigated over corruption allegations by a special presidential panel, has applied to the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to be released on bail.

Magu, who has been in detention since his arrest on Monday, requested to be granted bail through a letter sent on his behalf by one of his lawyers, Mr Oluwatosin Ojaomo, on Friday.





He has been appearing before the panel from the detention of police facilities in Abuja since his arrest.

His lawyer’s letter dated July 10 with the IGP office’s acknowledgement stamp bearing the same date, and obtained by newsmen on Friday, requested that Magu be granted bail “on self-recognisance”