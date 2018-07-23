Unidentified gunmen suspected to be kidnappers Sunday reportedly killed a former Katsina State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Halimatu Sadiya Idris, along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway.

The suspected kidnappers were said to have attacked the former commissioner while returning from Abuja on her official engagement.

The ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Salisu Lawal Kerau, who confirmed the death of the former commissioner in a statement on Monday, said her funeral prayer will hold Monday at Unguwar Sarki, Kaduna by 1:00pm.

The statement prayed God to forgive all her shortcomings and grant her eternal rest.

Recall that the deceased served under Governor Aminu Bello Masari as commissioner for education but was later sacked by the governor.