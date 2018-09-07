Taraba state police command has confirmed the death of three Police officers and two vigilante personnel who were attacked by suspected herdsmen in Bujum Kasua village on Thursday in Lau local government area of the state.

It was gathered a team of five police men and three vigilantes led by Divisional Crime Officer, DCO, ASP Kilobas Iliya, were ambushed while responding to a distress call.

A statement issued to newsmen by the command spokesperson, ASP David Misal said the team leader, ASP Kilobas Iliya, two police officers and two vigilantes were killed while others escaped.

The statement reads: “Following a distress call at a location in Bujum Kasuwa, Lau LGA on 06/09/2018, at about 1430hrs, a team of five policemen led by a Divisional Crime Officer, DCO, ASP Kilobas Iliya accompanied by three vigilantes men were drafted to the area.

“While on their way, they were attacked by suspected herdsmen and consequently, ASP Kilobas Iliya with two others and two vigilantes were killed, while others escaped. Two arms, one AK47 rifle, and one service pistol were carted away by the attackers.

“The state Commissioner of Police, David Akinremi has ordered immediate investigation into the matter, by deploying the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of Intelligence and Investigation, DCP Musa Baba to carry out full scale discreet investigation into the matter, while manhunt of the perpetrators of the dastardly act is been embarked upon through massive deployment of more personnel to the affected areas.”

A former Chairman of Lau local government area, Nelson Banka who accompanied the corpse to Jalingo and confirmed the incident to newsmen alleged the attackers were herdsmen.

According to him, “there was a distress call by members of the community about a kidnap. The DPO responded to that by sending the divisional crime officer and two other police officers.

“They came into Bujum village through Mayo-Lope, and after dispersing members of the community at the end of a meeting, some men from nowhere who clearly are herdsmen ambushed them and killed the Divisional crime officer and two other policemen and two vigilantes.”

Banka lamented that the wake of crisis in Lau local government area since January has left some villages in Abarre B ward empty and is becoming worrisome.

“At the moment, about five villages are totally deserted because most of the houses there have been looted by these same people whom we have always called the government and security agencies to see how they can come to our rescue.

”It seems the security agencies are also handicapped, and as it stands we have left everything in the hand of God. We will no longer be blaming the security personnel or the government anymore because our fate is in the hand of God,” he said.