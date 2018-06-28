Three members of the Joint Task Force, JTF, have been killed by suspected herdsmen near Otukpo area of Benue State.

It was gathered that among those killed in the attack that happened last night, were two soldiers and a policeman.

Newsmen, who sighted the corpses brought to the Otukpo General Hospital, Thursday morning, reports that the security men were mercilessly butchered by their attackers with some parts of their bodies chopped off.

Their bodies have been deposited at the mortuary at the moment.

Meanwhile, when this reporter contacted the Police PRO in the state, he said the command has not been briefed at the time of this report.